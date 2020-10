Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month.

The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.

Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.

No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.

