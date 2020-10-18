Walker Buehler Helps Dodgers Force Decisive Game 7 In NLCS Vs. Braves

The National League Championship Series will need a seventh and final game to decide whether the Dodgers or Braves represent the NL in the World Series.

Walker Buehler helped Los Angeles to a 3-1 victory, tossing six scoreless innings and six strikeouts against Atlanta on Saturday. The Dodgers only gave up one run in Game 6 on a Ronald Acuna double in the seventh inning.

But L.A.’s pitching wasn’t the only highlight of the night.

The Dodgers’ bats got off to a hot start, racking up all three of their runs in the first alone. L.A. got Max Fried rattled early, with Corey Seager and Justin Turner crushing back-to-back one-out home runs off the southpaw. (That’s pretty unheard of for him, too.)

Mookie Betts contributed to the win defensively with a massive catch in the sixth inning to save a Braves run from scoring.

First pitch for Game 7 is slated for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images