Walker Buehler Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Pitcher’s Pants

Walker Buehler had Twitter buzzing Monday night, but not because of his outing against the Atlanta Braves.

The pants Buehler sported for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series caught the attention of many on social media, who thought they were a little too tight. NBC LA’s Michael J. Duarte tried to ask Buehler about the pants after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss, but the pitcher, understandably, was in no mood.

“Not the time or place, Michael,” Buehler responded when informed “Walker Buehler’s pants” was trending Monday night before bolting off the podium.

You can watch the exchange here.

Buehler was solid in the series opener — one earned run on three hits over five innings — but the Dodgers’ bullpen struggled late. Ninth-inning home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies helped power the Braves to victory.

The sides are set to meet Tuesday for Game 2. Ian Anderson will start for Atlanta opposite Clayton Kershaw.

