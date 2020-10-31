Washington’s Jon Bostic Reportedly Fined By NFL For Hit On Andy Dalton

Should Bostic have been suspended?

It looks like the NFL has determined how to discipline Jon Bostic for his brutal hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Washington Football Team linebacker delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit that took Dalton out of the game with a concussion in Week 7, prevented him from practicing all week and will keep him sidelined for Week 8 for the Cowboys game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many were outraged by the egregious tackle, but Bostic was not suspended. Instead, the league is fining him $12,000 according to NFL media’s Tom Pelissero.

Hopefully, Dalton clears concussion protocol soon and sees no lasting effects, because there’s no place in the game for that type of hit.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

