Washington’s Jon Bostic Ripped For Nasty Headshot On Andy Dalton

Jon Bostic made arguably the nastiest, most egregious illegal hit we’ve seen this season.
In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys, Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton scrambled down the middle of the field. He slid with defenders closing in on him, but that didn’t stop Bostic from laying a brutal headshot on Dalton that caused the quarterback to leave the game.
Bostic was ejected for the hit, and he was pretty universally ripped on Twitter.
If nothing else, a fine and very likely a suspension will be coming Bostic’s way.