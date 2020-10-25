Washington’s Jon Bostic Ripped For Nasty Headshot On Andy Dalton

Jon Bostic made arguably the nastiest, most egregious illegal hit we’ve seen this season.

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys, Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton scrambled down the middle of the field. He slid with defenders closing in on him, but that didn’t stop Bostic from laying a brutal headshot on Dalton that caused the quarterback to leave the game.

Bostic was ejected for the hit, and he was pretty universally ripped on Twitter.

Suspend Jon Bostic forever. What a garbage hit. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 25, 2020

What a cheap shot by Bostic. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2020

Jon Bostic come on man what was that. — Jordan (@jordanasri) October 25, 2020

There’s absolutely no place for this in football and Jon Bostic should be suspended pic.twitter.com/Umut4711Rx — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) October 25, 2020

Bostic, you idiot. — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) October 25, 2020

Bostic got ejected? Good. That was so dirty. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 25, 2020

Oh man that hit by Bostic….hope Dalton is OK, but that is the hit that needs to be out of the league….. — Mike Golic (@espngolic) October 25, 2020

If nothing else, a fine and very likely a suspension will be coming Bostic’s way.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images