Watch 49ers Brandon Aiyuk Hurdle Into End Zone For Touchdown Vs. Eagles

Even Philadelphia Eagles fans can’t be mad at what Brandon Aiyuk did to them on Sunday. The play just was way too awesome.

On 3rd-and-7 for the Niners, the San Francisco 49ers receiver caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage, got the first down and then some.

As the rookie ran the ball 38 yards back for the score, the only thing standing between Aiyuk and the end zone was Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.

So Aiyuk hurdled him.

After a field goal, the impressive leap brought San Francisco within a point of Philadelphia’s lead.

