Watch Bill Belichick Argue With Officials, Bash Broncos O-Line During Patriots Loss

Bill Belichick had some stern words for referee Scott Novak during the New England Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

NFL Films’ latest edition of “Game Day All Access” showed Belichick arguing with Novak after what he viewed as an uncalled holding penalty by the Broncos’ offensive line.

Belichick, who was mic’d up for the game, bellowed “That’s holding!” before accosting Novak on the sideline.

“Scott, we’re getting tackled there on that play-action,” the Patriots head coach said. “I don’t know how you let that go when they tackle him from behind. On this play-action right here about the 40-yard line on the last drive. …

“I mean, he tackles him! C’mon, man. Like, this (Broncos offensive) line, all they do is punch in the face and hold.”

The play that drew Belichick’s ire likely was this second-quarter heave by Drew Lock that nearly was intercepted by Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. Offensive tackle Garrett Bowles can be seen hooking Patriots edge rusher Shilique Calhoun and wrestling him to the turf.

NFL Films cameras also captured Belichick’s reaction to Ryan Izzo’s lost fumble, which extinguished a promising Patriots drive late in the third quarter.

“Ryan, that’s our catch-and-tuck drill right there,” he told Izzo once the tight end reached the sideline. “That’s our catch-and-tuck drill right there. Put it away.”

