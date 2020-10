Have yourself a game, Brandon Lowe.

The Tampa Bay Rays second baseman got the scoring started in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning with a solo home run.

And tonight it's @RaysBaseball on the board first!



Brandon Lowe with a solo shot!



Watch More: https://t.co/wThupaIvbJ pic.twitter.com/jUoaTERCw6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

But he wasn’t done just yet.

With Tampa Bay up 3-0 and a man on first in the fifth, Lowe smacked his second round-tripper of the night to give his team a 5-0 lead.