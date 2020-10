Cody Bellinger is a beast. Full stop.

The Los Angeles Dodgers clung to a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres when Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous blast into center field. The ball appeared to be heading over the fence — but not on Bellinger’s watch.

The centerfielder made an incredible leaping catch to rob Tatis of a two-run blast. And boy, what a watch it was.

Check it out:

Wow. Just wow.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images