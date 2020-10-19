Watch Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Rob Freddie Freeman Of Homer In NLCS Game 7

Mookie Betts made yet another unbelievable grab against the right field wall at Petco Park against the Atlanta Braves.

No, we’re not talking about the potential catch of the year he made in Game 6 to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie the National League Championship series.

Because he did it again Sunday night in Game 7, this time robbing Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman of a homer.

Check it out:

MOOKIE ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?



Another HUGE play in the outfield for the former MVP! pic.twitter.com/XHofWH3B1s — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2020

The Dodgers also put together a side-by-side comparison of the two catches, and aside from Betts’ huge celebration after the Game 6 grab, the videos almost look identical.

Los Angeles got out of the inning trailing Atlanta, 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images