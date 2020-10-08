Check Out Best Highlights From Rays’ Game 3 Win In ALDS Vs. Yankees

The Rays are in the driver’s seat following a Game 3 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Tampa Bay claimed an 8-4 victory Wednesday on a 13-hit outing. The Rays now own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Here’s a few highlights from the game:

Michael Perez got the Rays on the board with a RBI single in the second inning.

The Yankees tied it up in the third after a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge.

The Judge gets us on the board. pic.twitter.com/IeWmTgo7tH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2020

Tampa rebounded in the top half of the fourth, though, as Kevin Kiermaier belted a 373-foot, three-run homer to give the Rays a 4-1 lead.

Tampa extended their lead to 5-1 on a solo home run from Randy Arozarena in the fifth.

The Yanks cut that deficit back to three on a double right field from Aaron Hicks.

A-A-Ron gets one back ☝️ pic.twitter.com/1BLWazBbvr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2020

Tampa’s Perez then launched his second of the game, this time a 390-foot shot, to provide two additional runs to help the Rays take an 8-2 lead after six frames.

Never bunt, hit dingerz pic.twitter.com/2gaH0UqrU6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2020

Giancarlo Stanton cut the gap with a historic two-run bomb in the eighth, but it was too late for the Yankees.

He Got 5 (in-a-row) On It. pic.twitter.com/R3OhH4H4ZI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2020

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images