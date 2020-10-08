Check Out Best Highlights From Rays’ Game 3 Win In ALDS Vs. Yankees

The Rays are in the driver’s seat following a Game 3 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.
Tampa Bay claimed an 8-4 victory Wednesday on a 13-hit outing. The Rays now own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.
Here’s a few highlights from the game:
Michael Perez got the Rays on the board with a RBI single in the second inning.
The Yankees tied it up in the third after a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge.
Tampa rebounded in the top half of the fourth, though, as Kevin Kiermaier belted a 373-foot, three-run homer to give the Rays a 4-1 lead.
Tampa extended their lead to 5-1 on a solo home run from Randy Arozarena in the fifth.
The Yanks cut that deficit back to three on a double right field from Aaron Hicks.
Tampa’s Perez then launched his second of the game, this time a 390-foot shot, to provide two additional runs to help the Rays take an 8-2 lead after six frames.
Giancarlo Stanton cut the gap with a historic two-run bomb in the eighth, but it was too late for the Yankees.
Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.