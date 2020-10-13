Watch Justin Herbert Throw Three Touchdown Passes In First Half Of Chargers-Saints

Justin Herbert had one heck of a first half during his “Monday Night Football” debut.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw for three touchdowns during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The first score came from a beautiful deep pass to Keenan Allen for a 17-yard touchdown.
Then Herbert found Mike Williams on a 4-yard toss.
Herbert capped off his impressive first half by connecting with Hunter Henry on a 3-yard pass.
We’ll have to wait and see if the rookie QB can keep up the momentum in the second half.