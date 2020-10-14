Watch Malcolm Butler Refuse To Go Down After Snagging INT For Titans

Malcolm Butler has pulled down some pretty impressive picks in his NFL career.
And though it may be difficult to ever top the goal-line interception that helped seal the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks, he recorded one Tuesday that was still pretty cool.
Butler intercepted quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over the Bills. And Buffalo had a hard time bringing down the cornerback.
Check it out below:
Butler returned the interception 68 yards, and it was his second pick of the night.
He’s still got it.