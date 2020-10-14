Watch Malcolm Butler Refuse To Go Down After Snagging INT For Titans

Malcolm Butler has pulled down some pretty impressive picks in his NFL career.

And though it may be difficult to ever top the goal-line interception that helped seal the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks, he recorded one Tuesday that was still pretty cool.

Butler intercepted quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter of the Tennessee Titans’ victory over the Bills. And Buffalo had a hard time bringing down the cornerback.

Check it out below:

Malcolm Butler refuses to go down after his second interception of the night! #Titans @Mac_BZ



📺: #BUFvsTEN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/OpBjfUCJHl pic.twitter.com/gbVeTLaIVO — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2020

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler returned a Josh Allen interception for 68 yards down to the Bills 12-yard line.



Butler traveled 101.8 yards on the play, the most in-play distance traveled on INT return this season, and 3rd-most since the start of 2019.#BUFvsTEN | #Titans pic.twitter.com/T7u1KDrV95 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2020

Butler returned the interception 68 yards, and it was his second pick of the night.

He’s still got it.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images