Watch Rays’ Manuel Margot Make Jaw-Dropping, Over-The-Wall Catch In ALCS

Manuel Margot put his body on the line Monday to make an incredible, highlight-reel catch.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder ended the top of the second inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series after Houston Astros slugger George Springer lifted a fly ball down the right field line.

The ball sliced toward the wall in foul territory. Margot tracked it down while battling the sun before reaching out to make the catch, flipping over the wall in the process.

Check it out:

The Rays, who took Game 1 on Sunday, led 3-0 at the time of the catch.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images