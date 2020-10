Mookie Betts had been relatively quiet at the plate Tuesday night… until the sixth inning rolled around, that is.

The Dodgers right fielder extended Los Angeles’ lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s 2020 World Series with a leadoff blast over the right field wall.

Check it out:

THIS KID CAN DO IT ALL!



Mookie Betts getting it done with his legs AND bat tonight! pic.twitter.com/I6ImhM1114 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

Betts also recorded two stolen bases Tuesday night..

Betts, by the way, if favored to win the series’ MVP award.

