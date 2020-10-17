Watch Mookie Betts Make Run-Saving Catch For Dodgers In Game 5 Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers looked as if they were going to go down 3-0 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.
But then, Mookie Betts happened.
The right fielder ran 64 feet on a Dansby Swanson fly ball and snatched it up right before it hit the field.
It was a matter of inches, really. Check it out:
Goodness gracious.
It initially wasn’t ruled a catch and Marcell Ozuna ran from second base to home. But a review revealed that it indeed was a catch. And because Ozuna left the bag before the catch was made, it turned into a double play.
Los Angeles has to win Friday night if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.