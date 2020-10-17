Watch Mookie Betts Make Run-Saving Catch For Dodgers In Game 5 Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers looked as if they were going to go down 3-0 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

But then, Mookie Betts happened.

The right fielder ran 64 feet on a Dansby Swanson fly ball and snatched it up right before it hit the field.

It was a matter of inches, really. Check it out:

Shoestring catch by Mookie & a double play‼️ pic.twitter.com/5rE1H7G2CV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2020

Goodness gracious.

It initially wasn’t ruled a catch and Marcell Ozuna ran from second base to home. But a review revealed that it indeed was a catch. And because Ozuna left the bag before the catch was made, it turned into a double play.

Los Angeles has to win Friday night if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images