Watch Mookie Betts Make Wild Catch For Dodgers In Game 6 Of NLCS

Mookie Betts on Saturday got a little excited during Game 6 of the National League Champions Series.

And with the catch he made in the top of the fifth inning, how could he not?

The Los Angeles Dodgers got out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning against the Atlanta Braves, and with two outs, Betts absolutely robbed them of at least a base hit.

Marcell Ozuna sent a shot deep to right center, and the Dodgers centerfielder made quite the play at the wall. Check it out below:

The Braves lead the series 3-2.

