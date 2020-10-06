Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham Replaces Brian Hoyer; Throws TD To N’Keal Harry

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has thrown his first career touchdown, and it came after replacing second-stringer Brian Hoyer.

Stidham entered the game for the Patriots in the fourth quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, after a fumble in the red zone by Hoyer. It was a second consecutive trip to the red area that didn’t result in points, both due to errors by Hoyer.

Stidham made the Patriots’ move pay off quickly, leading New England down the field before connecting with N’Keal Harry for a touchdown.



Harry’s TD made it 13-10 after the extra point.

