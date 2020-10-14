Watch Rays Capitalize On (Another) José Altuve Error In ALCS Game 3 Vs. Astros

Another day, another costly throwing error by José Altuve.

The Astros third baseman committed his third error of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Jose Altuve commits his third throwing error of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/z7l6TCV7kz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

And it ended up costing the Astros big time.

Enoli Paredes replaced José Urquidy with two men on and nobody out. Yandy Diaz loaded the bases with a single before Joey Wendle put Tampa Bay up 2-1 with a single of his own.

DOWN THE LINE! The Rays take the lead in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/zlzpWWtHDI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

But it only got worse for Houston after that.

Manny Margot laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners in scoring position. But back-to-back hit batters made it a 3-1 Rays lead.

The Astros just hit back-to-back batters, with a run coming in to score on the 2nd one. pic.twitter.com/xewgKnlroJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

Another Astros pitching change led to Hunter Renfroe doubling in two more runs before the inning finally came to a close.

The Rays look to hold on to their lead and take a pivotal 3-0 ALCS lead.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images