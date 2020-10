If you never heard of Randy Arozarena before the World Series, chances are that’s changed.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder has become a rookie sensation by breaking records and continually hitting home runs.

And that continued Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arozarena lifted an 88 mph slider from Tony Gonsolin to right field to make it 1-0 Rays in the first inning.

