Watch Sam Darnold Score First Touchdown Vs. Broncos On Electrifying Run

Did Sam Darnold really just do that?

The New York Jets quarterback got his team on the board with an electrifying touchdown run in the first quarter against the winless Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”

Check it out:

SAM DARNOLD MAKING MANY PEOPLE MISS



Watch live: https://t.co/UMOb73HYmQ pic.twitter.com/3HkkKDKkmZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2020

The rush through multiple tacklers, which also featured some sort of fake slide went for 46 yards. It gave New York a 7-0 lead early on.