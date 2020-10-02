Watch Sam Darnold Score First Touchdown Vs. Broncos On Electrifying Run

Did Sam Darnold really just do that?
The New York Jets quarterback got his team on the board with an electrifying touchdown run in the first quarter against the winless Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”
Check it out:
The rush through multiple tacklers, which also featured some sort of fake slide went for 46 yards. It gave New York a 7-0 lead early on.
It’s also the longest run by a Jets quarterback in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Darnold and the Jets haven’t had many noteworthy plays during their 2020 campaign, but that’s certainly one both the signal-caller and team will remember.