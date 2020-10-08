Watch Yankees’ Aaron Judge Make Insane Catch In ALDS Vs. Rays

Aaron Judge continues to be pretty good at baseball.

As the American League’s top two teams battle it out in the ALDS, the New York Yankees right fielder made quite the grab during the first inning of Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ji-Man Choi took a shot in the first inning that seemed destined to hit off the right field wall, if not go over it. But the Rays first baseman was robbed bu Judge, who chased it down and just barely caught the ball on the tip of his glove.

Check it out:

This Aaron Judge snowcone catch ❄ pic.twitter.com/gazp9uA5bw — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 7, 2020

The series is tied 1-1.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images