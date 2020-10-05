What Boomer Esiason Believes Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Before Chiefs Game

The odds will be stacked against the Patriots on Monday night, to say the least.

New England’s Week 4 matchup with Kansas City will be played one day after it was originally scheduled. The postponement came after both teams had a player test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The Patriots, in turn, were forced to modify both their travel schedule and plan.

When New England finally takes the Arrowhead Stadium field against the reigning Super Bowl champions, it will be without arguably its best offensive player. Cam Newton will be sidelined for the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Newton’s place.

Don’t expect the Patriots to throw a pity party for themselves over these obstacles, though. Boomer Esiason believes Bill Belichick will be preaching a no-excuses mindset to his team up until kickoff.

“The way I look at this, honestly, is as if Cam Newton pulled a hamstring in practice and it’s the next-man-up mentality,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I know we’re dealing with the virus and I know how dangerous this virus can be, but I also think we have to push through wherever we can. The thing about football coaches is they don’t want any excuses and I am sure that Bill Belichick is telling his team, ‘Look, we will play these guys where and whenever and we’re going. That is just the way it is.’”

The shorthanded Patriots will need to play a nearly flawless game if they want to even be competitive with Patrick Mahomes and Co. But if there’s any coach who understands his team’s limitations and can form a great gameplan around its strengths, it’s Belichick.

In short, don’t count out the Patriots in what likely will be their toughtest test of the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images