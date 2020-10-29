What Bruce Arians Had To Say After Antonio Brown’s First Practice With Bucs

Antonio Brown made his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Brown, who last played in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2019, officially signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. He was with the team for Wednesday’s practice, while his eight-game suspension from the NFL will allow him to play after Week 8.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians offered a positive review Wednesday after Brown’s first practice and first day in the Tampa facility.

“He looks fantastic. I think we had really good conversations today, he and I,” Arians told reporters, per the team. “He was in the meetings and everything and he’s working with Anthony Piroli and the strength staff. He looks in great shape and ready to go next week.

Brown, of course, has had his character called into question extensively dating back to his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers — three franchises ago. Brown was released by the Patriots after sending threatening text messages to a women, and had been accused of sexual misconduct by two different women.

Arians was asked what makes him confident Brown will obey team rules and COVID-19 protocols, essentially allowing him to play the remainder of the season. Of note, Brown played just one game in New England and did not play a game with the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded the Pittsburgh Steelers for the four-time All-Pro wideout.

“He wants to play,” Arians said. “If you want to play, you’ve got to do it. In our conversation today, it’s, ‘Go to football practice, go to work, come home and go back to work.’ He’s all in. I don’t think we’ll have any problems with those things.”

Well, we’re not holding our breath.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images