What NFL Analyst Believes Is Patriots’ Best Approach For Game Vs. Chiefs

The Patriots ran all over the Raiders in Week 3. They both outsmarted and outperformed Las Vegas en route to a 16-point win at Gillette Stadium.

New England, in all likelihood, won’t be able to follow suit this Sunday.

The Patriots in Week 4 will visit Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup with the unbeaten Chiefs. Kansas City has looked virtually unstoppable through three games. Even the loaded Ravens seemingly were outclassed by Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Baltimore.

Which begs the question: How can the Patriots beat the Chiefs? It, of course, would take flawless execution, but NFL cornerback-turned-analyst Dominque Foxworth believes there’s a blueprint for making things tough on Kansas City.

“…There’s no easy answer on how to stop the Chiefs’ offense,” Foxworth said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I think Bill Belichick, as we know, as the cliche goes by now — he tries to take away your best weapon. But the problem is, last week, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to a fullback and a left tackle. So you can go ahead and take away all the Pro Bowl receivers and tight ends and potential Pro Bowl running back over there, but Patrick Mahomes is just special. He’s not perfect, so when he makes mistakes, you have to make him pay.

“You need to control the ball on offense. I think that’s probably the best defense you can have against Patrick Mahomes. Don’t be scared to take risks offensively. Again, you need to score points with this team because you’re unlikely to shut them down for an entire game. You might slow them for a half or a quarter, but he’s going to find a way to put some points on the board.”

Fellow pundit Nick Wright seemingly can’t envision a scenario in which the Patriots leave Kansas City with a win. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 personality believes New England, as well as all of the remaining teams on Kansas City’s schedule, will fall to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images