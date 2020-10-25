What Todd Gurley Said About Accidental TD That Cost Falcons Game Vs. Lions

Todd Gurley is an intelligent football player.

But he made a dumb move Sunday, and because the Atlanta Falcons might be the most snake-bitten team in the league, it cost his team the game.

With just over a minute to play, the Falcons trailed the Detroit Lions 16-14, and Atlanta had the ball on the 10-yard line. Presumably, the Falcons were trying to just run out the clock so they could set up Younghoe Koo for a game-winning field goal.

Instead, Gurley ended up accidentally scoring a touchdown, with the Falcons going up 22-16. That gave the Lions the ball back, and they ended up scoring to win the game.

Todd Gurley tried to stop from scoring to run the clock out, but couldn't hold up.



The Lions scored the game-winning TD with 0 seconds on the clock.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fHzvijXR4m — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2020

So, what did Gurley think about the play?

Todd Gurley on scoring that last touchdown: "I was mad as hell. I tried not to." — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) October 25, 2020

Todd Gurley says the Falcons talked about him going down before the end zone in the huddle before the final run. He adds that he knows to do that as well, and he's been in that situation many times before. "I'm man enough to take the responsibility." — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) October 25, 2020

Todd Gurley, when asked if the Lions just stopped defending him, "First of all, if I wanted to score, we were going to score anyway." — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) October 25, 2020

With the loss, the Falcons fall to 1-6.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images