What Todd Gurley Said About Accidental TD That Cost Falcons Game Vs. Lions

Todd Gurley is an intelligent football player.
But he made a dumb move Sunday, and because the Atlanta Falcons might be the most snake-bitten team in the league, it cost his team the game.
With just over a minute to play, the Falcons trailed the Detroit Lions 16-14, and Atlanta had the ball on the 10-yard line. Presumably, the Falcons were trying to just run out the clock so they could set up Younghoe Koo for a game-winning field goal.
Instead, Gurley ended up accidentally scoring a touchdown, with the Falcons going up 22-16. That gave the Lions the ball back, and they ended up scoring to win the game.
So, what did Gurley think about the play?
With the loss, the Falcons fall to 1-6.