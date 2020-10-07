When Can Stephon Gilmore, Cam Newton Return From COVID-19 List? Here Are NFL’s New Rules

1. At least 10 days have passed since the date symptoms of COVID-19 were first reported to team medical staff AND

2. At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications AND

3. Other symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND

4. Return approved by the team physician after consultation with ICS and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer AND

5. Local regulations and requirements are satisfied

Here are the latest rubrics on treatment — and return to work/play — from the updated NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.



One subtle but notable tweak: A positive individual may not return until at least 10 days after symptoms *were reported*, rather than when they first appeared. pic.twitter.com/JPyjrgp9RY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

These new protocols will directly impact the New England Patriots, who now have had two of their highest-profile players (quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore) test positive in the last five days. The Patriots also placed practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The NFL’s initial guidelines stipulated asymptomatic players must sit out at least five days following their positive test. That requirement has been removed.

Newton, who tested positive late last Friday, had no symptoms as of Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Gilmore, who tested positive Tuesday, announced Wednesday he also is asymptomatic.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. If both are asymptomatic and each returns two negative tests this week, Newton and Gilmore theoretically could play in that game.

In the wake of Gilmore’s positive test, the Patriots canceled practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images