Where Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Ranks Among NBA’s Best Teammates In 2020

Apparently, Gordon Hayward has lots of fans in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics forward placed eighth in this season’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award voting, according to official results released Tuesday afternoon.

Hayward received 20 first-place votes, eight second-place votes, 29 third-place votes, 18 fourth-place votes and 19-fifth place votes. He received a total score of 474.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday won this year’s award with a whopping 1,041 points. He received and impressive 53 first-place votes.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images