MLB Hall of Famer Tony La Russa Named Next Manager Of White Sox

Tony La Russa is going back to where it all began more than 40 years ago.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer was named the Chicago White Sox’s newest manager Thursday. La Russa, 76, first managed the team in 1979 until 1986 when he was fired.

Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/RKP24rleHP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 29, 2020

La Russa takes over for Rick Renteria and inherits a White Sox team that’s loaded with both young talent and seasoned veterans.

This is the first time La Russa will manage a team since 2011 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals and led them to a World Series over the Texas Rangers.