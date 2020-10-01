White Sox Vs. Athletics Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 3 Online

Two seasons are on the line Thursday afternoon in Oakland.

The Athletics will host the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. The White Sox earned a convincing victory in Game 1, but the A’s responded Wednesday with a Game 2 win to force a decisive Game 3.

Mike Fiers will toe the rubber for the Athletics, while the White Sox will counter with Dane Dunning.

Here’s how to watch White Sox vs. Athletics Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1 at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images