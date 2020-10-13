Why Bruce Arians Had No Problem With Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs’ O-Line

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were losing to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season, Tom Brady was visibly frustrated.

After the Bucs fell 20-19, Brady didn’t shake hands with Bears quarterback Nick Foles, and the broadcast showed the six-time Super Bowl champion reaming out his offensive lineman.

It got pretty heated, but apparently it’s cool with coach Bruce Arians. In fact, the Bucs coach said it saved him the trouble.

“Just be yourself. I don’t have any problem with it. At least I don’t have to go back there and cuss them out – they’ve already gotten an earful by the time I get over there,” Arians on Tuesday told reporters when asked about it.

“Tom’s got to be Tom. I’m not going to ask him to be somebody different. He does a good job of patting them on the back, too. He might explode, but he’s going to go down there, pat them on the back and get them going.”

We’ll see how things play out in Week 6.

