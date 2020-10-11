Why CBS’ Bill Cowher Thinks Patriots Still Are No. 1 Team In AFC East

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have started the season at 2-2, but NFL fans still aren’t exactly used to seeing New England in second place.

New England is two games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East entering Week 5. The team underwent several major changes during the offseason, leaving some to wonder if the team will maintain its competitive edge moving forward.

If you ask Bill Cowher, however, the Pats still are the best team in the East. And he passionately argued that position Sunday on CBS’ “NFL Today.”

“The New England Patriots have won this division maybe 12, 13 times,” Cowher said. “I’m sorry, Cam Newton — if he goes one more yard (against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2), they’re 3-0. And last week, (it’s like) they didn’t play without a quarterback and it still took the Kansas City Chiefs until the fourth quarter.

“The New England Patriots, until you tell me otherwise, they’re going to find a way resourcefully (and) taking whoever they have. I think it’s Cam Newton coming back and I think defensively Stephon Gilmore is the best player on defense and one of the most resourceful coaching staffs. I’ll take the New England Patriots.”

"The New England Patriots, until you tell me otherwise…they're going to find a way…I'll take the New England Patriots. @CowherCBS says the @Patriots are really #1 in the AFC East. pic.twitter.com/Bm5JkZ4SwM — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020

With 3/4 of the season left, there’s still plenty of time for things to shift in the AFC East. But will Cowher’s statement hold true? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images