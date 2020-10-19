Why Matt Grzelcyk ‘Would Love’ For Zdeno Chara To Re-Sign With Bruins

Matt Grzelcyk hopes last season wasn’t his final campaign with Zdeno Chara as a teammate.

The Bruins defenseman, who over the weekend signed a four-year contract, explained Monday morning why he wants Chara back in Boston. Chara, 43, remains an unrestricted free agent despite free agency having started 10 days ago.

“We’d love to have Zdeno back,” Grzelcyk said during a video conference call with reports, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s an unbelievable person. I feel like he still has a lot of game left.

“I know he’s very hungry to keep playing and keep pushing.”

The Bruins have been transparent about their conversations with Chara. Boston general manager Don Sweeney recently revealed he and the Bruins are “waiting” — comfortably so — for Chara to make his move.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images