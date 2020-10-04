Why Patriots Fans Can Rule Out Cam Newton Having False-Positive COVID Test

If there remains any debate, let it end now: Cam Newton has COVID-19.

The Patriots quarterback tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 on Friday, forcing the NFL To postpone the Week 4 game between New England and the Kansas City Chiefs. Understandably, many fans have wondered whether Newton’s test could be a false-positive. That speculation ramped up Sunday morning when the NFL learned that New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton had a false-positive test.

But, as NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran pointed out Sunday morning, the fact that Newton was placed on the “Reserve/COVID-19” list effectively eliminates the possibility of a false-positive.

From Curran:

A few folks have asked whether Cam Newton could conceivably have had a false positive… He is on the Covid list which means his positive has been confirmed. To come off he would need to be asymptomatic and have two negative tests within five days. If symptomatic it’s 10 days. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 4, 2020

The Patriots and Chiefs both reportedly submitted zero additional positive COVID-19 tests Sunday morning. So, barring further changes, the two team’s will play Monday night in Kansas City.

Brian Hoyer reportedly will start at quarterback for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images