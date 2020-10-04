Why Patriots Fans Can Rule Out Cam Newton Having False-Positive COVID Test

If there remains any debate, let it end now: Cam Newton has COVID-19.
The Patriots quarterback tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 on Friday, forcing the NFL To postpone the Week 4 game between New England and the Kansas City Chiefs. Understandably, many fans have wondered whether Newton’s test could be a false-positive. That speculation ramped up Sunday morning when the NFL learned that New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton had a false-positive test.
But, as NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran pointed out Sunday morning, the fact that Newton was placed on the “Reserve/COVID-19” list effectively eliminates the possibility of a false-positive.
From Curran:
The Patriots and Chiefs both reportedly submitted zero additional positive COVID-19 tests Sunday morning. So, barring further changes, the two team’s will play Monday night in Kansas City.
Brian Hoyer reportedly will start at quarterback for the Patriots.