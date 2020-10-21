Why Phil Simms Believes 49ers Will Beat Patriots In Week 7 Matchup

Phil Simms believes the New England Patriots’ slide will extend through Sunday.

The Patriots, coming off losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, will host the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 7 contest. The 49ers have had an up-and-down season to date, though they looked fairly impressive in their latest outing, a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Simms likes the 49ers’ chances of scoring a road victory this weekend. The former NFL quarterback doesn’t seem to have much faith in the Patriots’ offense, and he believes their defense could be troubled by Jimmy Garoppolo and Co.

“I’m going to take the 49ers just because of their running game, how it changes, the way they play,” Simms said on the latest episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “When you look at the New England Patriots, offensive line (is) beat up, wide receiver group, whatever, Cam — it’s just tough. I think the speed of the San Francisco 49ers will be the difference.”

Should New England fall to San Francisco, it would mark the franchise’s first three-game losing streak since the 2002 season.

