NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas To Miss Chargers-Saints For Non-Injury Reason

Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out of New Orleans’ “Monday Night Football” clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, but not due to injury.

Thomas had missed the Saints’ last three games with an ankle injury and was on the team’s injury report listed as questionable Friday. It seems, though, that’s not what is going to cause him to miss a fourth consecutive game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thomas’ absence will be due to the star wideout having an “altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend.” It led the Saints to discipline the star wideout.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero followed up with details of the reported incident.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

Fantasy football owners likely won’t be all that thrilled with Thomas sitting out Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, especially due to the circumstances.

