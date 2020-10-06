Why Tom Brady Disagrees With Texans’ Decision To Fire Bill O’Brien

Much of the football world agreed with the Texans’ decision Monday to fire head coach Bill O’Brien. It was time. Houston is 0-4 and clearly in need of a new leadership voice inside the locker room.

Tom Brady, however, sees things differently than most.

Brady, of course, worked with O’Brien when the latter served in various coaching roles with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2011. And during an appearance Monday on Westwood One Radio, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained why he disagreed with the move to dismiss O’Brien, who compiled a 52–48 record as Houston’s head coach.

“That was really tough to see,” Brady told Jim Gray. “I’ve known Billy a long time. I think he is a hell of a coach. I think he does a great job. He has great leadership ability and it’s a very difficult part of the profession. I’ve thought he’s done a great job in Houston over the years. Those guys really seemed to love playing for him.

“It is always tough when you see that happen, especially four games into the year. Four weeks ago, everyone was so hopeful about what the season could become. You hate to see things transpire as they do. To lose a coach four games into the season, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Obviously, Brady isn’t one to publicly advocate for the removal of any head coach, let alone one he knows personally.

We’ll leave you with Brady’s infamous sideline meltdown with O’Brien:

