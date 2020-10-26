Why Tony Dungy’s Confidence Is Wavering In Bill Belichick, Patriots

The New England Patriots took another massive step back Sunday, falling in their third straight game with a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots were outplayed in every major area, and it’s led some to quickly rethink just how good New England is this season. NFL analyst Tony Dungy, specifically, let his opinion be known during “Sunday Night Football” between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

“Bill Belichick is the best fixer of problems I’ve ever seen,” Dungy said during NBC’s halftime program, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But I’m not sure if this is salvageable. It just looks like this is getting worse. There is no continuity on offense or defense.”

It’s true.

Sunday was the Patriots worst home loss of the Belichick era and third consecutive loss for just the first time since 2002.

New England now drops to 2-4, which is 2 1/2 games behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East. New England will travel to Buffalo for a Week 8 clash.

