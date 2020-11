To say things got out of hand at the end of the first half of Saturday’s Florida-Missouri game would be an understatement.

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was on the receiving end of a late hit after attempting a Hail Mary. And Trask’s teammates didn’t take too kindly to that.

Check out the scene from the game below:

Three players were ejected from the Florida-Missouri game following a brawl that unfolded at the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/GTavCznk6B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2020

Yikes.