WNBA Presence To Grow In ‘NBA 2k21’ With Three New Game Modes

The WNBA soon will step deeper into the lives of baskebtall fans.

2k Sports announced Thursday “NBA 2k21” will feature three new WNBA game modes. The WNBA’s expansion in the upcoming edition in the hit video basketball game includes “The W,” a new version of the MyPlayer career mode; “The W Online,” in which players can use their athlete online in 3-on-3 games and “MyWNBA,” a franchise simulator.

The Connecticut Sun are excited about the new game-play modes.

WNBA players and teams debuted fully in “NBA 2k20,” and women’s professional basketball will take another step this year.

2k Sports will release “NBA 2k21” on Nov. 10 and 12 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively.

