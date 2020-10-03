Worcester Red Sox Unveil ‘Smiley Ball’ Mascot Ahead Of Inaugural Season

Say hello to Smiley Ball.

The Worcester Red Sox unveiled Smiley Ball as their mascot Friday on Worcester Common at a celebration marking World Smile Day. Smiley Ball will engage fans of the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, which will begin play in 2021 and call under-construction Polar Park its home.

The WooSox mascot, Smiley Ball, was officially born on October 2, 2020, #WorldSmileyDay, thanks to Worcester's own Harvey Ball.



We celebrated Smiley's day of birth with some of his new friends! pic.twitter.com/JANQY5vnIb — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) October 2, 2020

Smiley Ball is a life-sized representation of the WooSox logo, which is inspired by Red Sox legends Ted Williams and David Ortiz and the 1880 Worcesters of the National League.

Worcester native Harvey Ball designed the smiley face in 1963, and Smiley Ball also is a nod to the central Massachusetts city’s most famous contributions to pop culture.

