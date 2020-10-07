Rays Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online, On TV

Anyone wondering whether the Tampa Bay Rays would roll over to the New York Yankees got their answer Tuesday night.

The Rays earned a 7-5 win over the Yankees to even their best-of-five American League Division Series at a game apiece. Tampa Bay will send righty Charlie Morton to the mound Wednesday night for Game 3, while New York will counter with right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Rays online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images