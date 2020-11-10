2020 Masters Tee Times And Pairings: Listings For Tournament’s Marquee Groups

The Masters tournament is so close, you can taste the pimento cheese sandwich.
After 19 long months, one of golf’s best traditions returns to Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for a November edition of the Masters.
Things obviously will look quite different this season, as the patrons won’t be on the grounds. But that won’t be the only difference. Because the tournament is being played in November — and thus, the sun sets later — tee times will be adjusted. The Masters will use split tees for the first and second rounds to get everyone on the course earlier to avoid being out too late.
The Masters on Tuesday unveiled tee times for the first round. Some of the marquee groups can be found in the list below.
(All times Eastern, groups teeing off at No. 10 are italicized.)
7:11 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
7:22 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
7:33 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
7:33 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
7:44 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
7:44 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
7:55 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (amateur)
8:06 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
11:16 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (amateur)
11:27 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
11:27 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
11:38 a.m.: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
11:38 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
11:49 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
Noon: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
12:11 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ