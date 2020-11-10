2020 Masters Tee Times And Pairings: Listings For Tournament’s Marquee Groups

The Masters tournament is so close, you can taste the pimento cheese sandwich.

After 19 long months, one of golf’s best traditions returns to Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for a November edition of the Masters.

Things obviously will look quite different this season, as the patrons won’t be on the grounds. But that won’t be the only difference. Because the tournament is being played in November — and thus, the sun sets later — tee times will be adjusted. The Masters will use split tees for the first and second rounds to get everyone on the course earlier to avoid being out too late.

The Masters on Tuesday unveiled tee times for the first round. Some of the marquee groups can be found in the list below.

(All times Eastern, groups teeing off at No. 10 are italicized.)