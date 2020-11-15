2020 Masters: Tee Times, Pairings For Sunday’s Championship Round

There’s nothing like Sunday at Augusta National.

This year’s Masters tournament looks a little different, with fall foliage replacing famous azaleas around the course, but a green jacket is up for grabs after the championship round.

]Dustin Johnson is four strokes ahead of the rest of the leaderboard, hopeful to win his second major and the substantial prize money awarded to the winner. He tees off on No. 1 at 9:29 a.m. ET with Sung-jae Im and Abraham Ancer, who are tied for second along with Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood make up an interesting group, getting started from the first tee at 8:56 a.m. ET, and Tiger Woods goes off at 8:12 a.m. ET with Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry.

Check out the rest of the tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the Masters championship: