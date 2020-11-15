2020 Masters: Tee Times, Pairings For Sunday’s Championship Round

There’s nothing like Sunday at Augusta National.
This year’s Masters tournament looks a little different, with fall foliage replacing famous azaleas around the course, but a green jacket is up for grabs after the championship round.
]Dustin Johnson is four strokes ahead of the rest of the leaderboard, hopeful to win his second major and the substantial prize money awarded to the winner. He tees off on No. 1 at 9:29 a.m. ET with Sung-jae Im and Abraham Ancer, who are tied for second along with Cameron Smith.
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood make up an interesting group, getting started from the first tee at 8:56 a.m. ET, and Tiger Woods goes off at 8:12 a.m. ET with Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry.
Check out the rest of the tee times and pairings for Round 4 of the Masters championship:
Tee No. 1
7:50 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood
8:01 a.m. — Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman
8:12 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
8:23 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
8:34 a.m. — Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey
8:45 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na
8:56 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
9:07 a.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
9:18 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas
9:29 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Sung-jae Im, Abraham Ancer
Tee No. 10
7:50 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor
8:01 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer
8:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson
8:23 a.m. — Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Mike Weir
8:34 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
8:45 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
8:56 a.m. — Tony Finau, John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:07 a.m. — Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson
9:18 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello
9:29 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger