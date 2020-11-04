2020 MLB Gold Glove Awards: Mookie Betts Among Winners For 2020 Season

Major League Baseball has its 2020 Gold Glove winners.

The best players from each position from the American and National League were announced Tuesday night on ESPN during an hour-long special.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo collected his fourth Gold Glove, while Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon won their eighth (!) of their careers.

Mookie Betts also won his fifth Gold Glove.

Here is the full list of winners from each league: