2020 MLB Gold Glove Awards: Mookie Betts Among Winners For 2020 Season

Major League Baseball has its 2020 Gold Glove winners.
The best players from each position from the American and National League were announced Tuesday night on ESPN during an hour-long special.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo collected his fourth Gold Glove, while Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon won their eighth (!) of their careers.
Mookie Betts also won his fifth Gold Glove.
Here is the full list of winners from each league:
American League
First base: Evan White, Seattle Mariners
Second base: César Hernández, Cleveland Indians
Shortstop: J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners
Third base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Texas Rangers
Left field: Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals
Center field: Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
Right field: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
Catcher: Roberto Pérez, Cleveland Indians
Pitcher: Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels
National League
First base: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
Second base: Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals
Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Left field: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals
Center field: Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
Right field: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds
Pitcher: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves