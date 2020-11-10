2020 MLB Manager Of The Year Award: Don Mattingly, Kevin Cash Take Home Honor

Two Major League Baseball managers earned some hardware Tuesday night.

MLB has been rolling out its awards since last week. We already know who took home the Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award.

And now we have our Manager of the Year.

Miami Marlins skipper Don Mattingly took home the award for the National League.

Mattingly and the Marlins dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak early in the 2020 season that saw a lot of their games get postponed. Miami fought hard, though, and made the postseason before being bounced.