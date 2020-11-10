2020 MLB Rookie Of The Year Award: Devin Williams Makes History With Win

Some history was made Monday night when Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Rookie of the Year on Monday night.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams was the National League’s Rookie of the Year after going 4-1 with an eye-popping 0.33 ERA. The right-hander also amassed 53 strikeouts in 57 innings.

But his win made history, as he became the first pitcher to collect the award without ever logging a start or earning a save, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt.

Devin Williams got 14 first place votes and 95 points. Alec Bohm got nine first place votes and Jake Cronenworth got six first place votes, with both getting 74 points. He is first pitcher to win without making a start or logging a save. — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 9, 2020

And in the American League, it was Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis who was the Rookie of the Year. He was the unanimous choice.