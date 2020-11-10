2020 MLB Rookie Of The Year Award: Devin Williams Makes History With Win

Some history was made Monday night when Major League Baseball announced the 2020 Rookie of the Year on Monday night.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams was the National League’s Rookie of the Year after going 4-1 with an eye-popping 0.33 ERA. The right-hander also amassed 53 strikeouts in 57 innings.
But his win made history, as he became the first pitcher to collect the award without ever logging a start or earning a save, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt.
And in the American League, it was Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis who was the Rookie of the Year. He was the unanimous choice.
Lewis finished the 2020 season batting .262 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. He also led rookies with 37 runs.