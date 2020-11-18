2020 NBA Draft Live Stream: Watch Every First-, Second-Round Pick Online, On TV

Sixty of the world’s top prospects will be welcomed to the NBA on Wednesday night.

The NBA is set to hold the 2020 draft just over a month ahead of the scheduled start of the 2020-21 campaign. The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the top pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The top three players in this year’s class, by most accounts, are Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA Draft online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bronson/USA TODAY Sports Images