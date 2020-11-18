2020 NBA Draft Order: Updated Order For First And Second Rounds

The NBA draft is here — better late than never.

The ramp-up to the 2020-21 NBA season kicks into overdrive Wednesday night with the 2020 NBA Draft. Free agency will follow, and teams will report to work at the end of the month with the season set to begin in late December.

Here’s an updated NBA draft order for both rounds, which is, of course, subject to change barring any draft-day trades.

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Houston Rockets (from Portland)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brookyln)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City)

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston)

23. Utah Jazz

24. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Lakers)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State)

32. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Philadelphia 76ers (from Atlanta)

35. Sacramento Kings (from Detroit)

36. Philadelphia 75ers (from New York)

37. Washington Wizards (from Chicago)

38. New York Knicks (from Charlotte)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (from Memphis)

45. Orlando Magic

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)

48. Golden State Warriors (from Dallas)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Utah)

52. Sacramento Kings (from Houston)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)

56. Charlotte Hornets (from Boston)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (from LA Lakers)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. Milwaukee Bucks

