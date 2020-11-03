2020 NFL Trade Deadline: Winners, Losers After (Minimal) League Transactions

The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and well, it didn’t exactly set off any fireworks.

The days leading up to the deadline, though, were a bit more interesting. A few serious contenders got better, essentially pushing their chips to the middle in hopes of making a run at Super Bowl LV to cap a strange 2020 season.

Here’s our winners and losers from Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline:

Winners:

Tennessee Titans

The Titans needed help in their secondary in the worst way, and they somehow got former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King II in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for a mere sixth-round pick.

King arguably is the best slot corner in the NFL (ranked first at the position by Pro Football Focus) and fills an immediate need. Additionally, King is tied for Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback since 2017 with ex-Chargers teammate Casey Hayward, possessing a slight edge over New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints got a massive upgrade in linebacker athleticism with a trade for former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander, who they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonzo.

Alexander, a free agent at the end of the season, may be a rental for the Saints, but his speed in coverage exceed his issues as a run defender for a team who is in win-now mode with an aging Drew Brees.

Baltimore Ravens

It was a move that took place long before the trade deadline, but still is a winning move nonetheless. The Ravens traded the Minnesota Vikings for Yannick Ngakoue, hoping to present a pass rush which will give Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes some trouble.

The Ravens did have to give up a bit more than some other teams listed here — 2021 third-rounder and 2022 conditional fifth-rounder — but if they keep Ngakoue, an unrestricted free agent after 2020, in Baltimore, it’ll be a deal well worth it.

Avery Williamson

Could you imagine one night going to bed as a member of the defeated New York Jets (0-8) and waking up the next day heading to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0)? That’s the dream that Williamson was dealt leading up to the deadline.

And it benefits the Steelers, who added depth at the linebacker position after the injury to Devin Bush. While Williamson likely won’t beat out Steelers’ Robert Spillane for the now-starting spot, it’s a move well worth it. Oh, and all Pittsburgh has to do was swap a fifth-round pick for a seventh-round pick.

Losers:

Green Bay Packers/Aaron Rodgers

It’s not that the Packers made a bad deal, but rather the fact they didn’t make one to better a roster which should be in win-now mode with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay reportedly showed interest in Texans receiver Will Fuller leading up to Tuesday, but the Packers couldn’t come to an agreement in regards to Houston’s asking price, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL writer Albert Breer provided a little more insight, noting it came down to both money and draft compensation, while Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reported the Texans wanted a second-round pick for Fuller, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Additionally, there were those who called for Green Bay to be the team which acquired Alexander from the 49ers, but obviously, the Saints beat them to it and the Packers middle-of-the-road defense stays put.

Houston Texans

Not only could Houston not come to an agreement with the Packers for Fuller, but the Texans didn’t make any deal despite their lack of draft capital and a current 1-6 record in the AFC South.

Many thought it would have been wise for Houston to sell at the deadline, but their decision to stand pat means the Texans next general manager and head coach will get to make decisions as the roster currently stands.

New York Giants

General manager Dave Gettleman didn’t dare sell as it would be an admission of another rebuild, and thus get him fired, but the Giants could have found new homes for receiver Golden Tate and tight end Evan Engram (especially after their respective performances on “Monday Night Football”). Instead, New York stays the same short and longterm, holding on to its 1-7 record tightly.

Los Angeles Chargers

OK, so we completely understand the Chargers selling King with the season their having, and the fact that he’s playing in the final year of his contract, but a modest sixth-rounder in return is very low.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images